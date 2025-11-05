Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Earnings Estimates for Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Talen Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $23.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $23.80. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Talen Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $41.61 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $52.13 EPS.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $2.63. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 8.75%.The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.48 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TLN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Talen Energy from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research cut Talen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price target on Talen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Melius started coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Talen Energy from $432.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.64.

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $395.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Talen Energy has a 12-month low of $158.08 and a 12-month high of $451.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

