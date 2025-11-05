LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

LYB has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,969,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $981,884,000 after acquiring an additional 73,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,915,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $747,271,000 after acquiring an additional 514,057 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,476,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,316,000 after acquiring an additional 237,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,486,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,432,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,852,000 after buying an additional 606,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

