Capital One Financial Raises Earnings Estimates for MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of MongoDB in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for MongoDB’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $591.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.MongoDB’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie increased their price objective on MongoDB from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.89.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $355.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of -363.10 and a beta of 1.52. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $385.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.34 and a 200-day moving average of $246.39.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,065,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,534,020. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 166 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $51,460.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,830. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,493 shares of company stock valued at $33,830,023. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,567.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,969 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $161,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $164,338,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 863.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,694,000 after purchasing an additional 780,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,321,000 after purchasing an additional 744,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

