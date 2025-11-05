Q3 Earnings Estimate for HIMS Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $598.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 6.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $33,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,214,769 shares in the company, valued at $112,023,016.02. This represents a 22.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 13,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $694,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 297,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,005,519.50. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,372,271 shares of company stock worth $71,014,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.