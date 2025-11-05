Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

BE has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.65.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 9.5%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $128.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 790.94, a P/E/G ratio of 80.23 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $519.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,474 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $174,342.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 106,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,175.78. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 225,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,749,348. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 301,193 shares of company stock worth $14,893,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 105,159 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

