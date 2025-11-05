Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF Shares Acquired by Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

