B. Riley Estimates Coinbase Global FY2025 Earnings

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Coinbase Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch forecasts that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings per share of $4.71 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

COIN has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.98.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $307.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.45.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,484,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,940,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,146 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,107 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $528,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,462 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $516,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,044,354,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.47, for a total value of $8,886,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,977.22. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total value of $1,838,017.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 478 shares in the company, valued at $148,834.86. This represents a 92.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,657 shares of company stock worth $59,552,326. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

