Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ANTA opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10. Antalpha Platform has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.64 million and a P/E ratio of 56.20.

Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Antalpha Platform has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTA. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antalpha Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Antalpha Platform in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Antalpha Platform during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Antalpha Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Antalpha provides financing, technology and risk management solutions to the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner for Bitmain, we are a provider of supply chain financing solutions to institutional and corporate participants in the Bitcoin mining industry, offering loans secured by Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines.

