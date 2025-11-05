Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Antalpha Platform Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANTA opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10. Antalpha Platform has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.64 million and a P/E ratio of 56.20.
Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Antalpha Platform has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antalpha Platform
About Antalpha Platform
Antalpha provides financing, technology and risk management solutions to the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner for Bitmain, we are a provider of supply chain financing solutions to institutional and corporate participants in the Bitcoin mining industry, offering loans secured by Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines.
