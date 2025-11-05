Comparing Currenc Group (CURR) and Its Rivals

Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Currenc Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Currenc Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Currenc Group -102.10% N/A -39.14% Currenc Group Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Currenc Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Currenc Group 1 1 1 1 2.50 Currenc Group Competitors 206 262 217 3 2.02

Earnings and Valuation

Currenc Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.28%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 119.02%. Given Currenc Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Currenc Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Currenc Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Currenc Group $46.44 million -$39.47 million -2.32 Currenc Group Competitors $41.01 million -$17.16 million 93.03

Currenc Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Currenc Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Currenc Group has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Currenc Group’s competitors have a beta of -0.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Currenc Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Currenc Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Currenc Group competitors beat Currenc Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Currenc Group Company Profile

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

