Critical Review: Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) and Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) and Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kyndryl and Meiwu Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $15.06 billion 0.42 $251.00 million $1.21 22.63 Meiwu Technology $160,000.00 31.30 $5.11 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Kyndryl has higher revenue and earnings than Meiwu Technology.

This table compares Kyndryl and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl 1.97% 19.88% 2.38% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Kyndryl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kyndryl has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kyndryl and Meiwu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 1 2 3 0 2.33 Meiwu Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Kyndryl currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.35%. Given Kyndryl’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Summary

Kyndryl beats Meiwu Technology on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Meiwu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, engages in the online retail of foods products in China. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also operates a restaurant under the Wunong Food Hall name; and engages in the wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Advancement International Limited and changed its name to Wunong Net Technology Company Limited in August 2019. Wunong Net Technology Company Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.