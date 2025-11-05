Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $13.42 million and $3.38 thousand worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00000747 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.72 or 0.00443577 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00018383 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000487 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is btgofficial.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

