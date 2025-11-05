Horizen Price Reaches $18.84 (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.84 or 0.00018383 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 50.5% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $331.05 million and $392.89 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.72 or 0.00443577 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000747 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,368 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.