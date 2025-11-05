TerraClassicUSD Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $37.11 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00016225 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00004796 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00001831 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00002550 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000545 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000020 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 6,089,021,356 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,306,306 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is www.terra-classic.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.