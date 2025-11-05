Rekt (rektcoin.com) One Day Volume Reaches $4.98 Million (REKT)

Rekt (rektcoin.com) (REKT) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, Rekt (rektcoin.com) has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. Rekt (rektcoin.com) has a total market cap of $105.95 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Rekt (rektcoin.com) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rekt (rektcoin.com) token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rekt (rektcoin.com) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,127.77 or 0.99625596 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Rekt (rektcoin.com)

Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s genesis date was November 20th, 2024. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,035,991,300,915 tokens. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s official Twitter account is @rektcoin. The official website for Rekt (rektcoin.com) is rekt.com.

Buying and Selling Rekt (rektcoin.com)

According to CryptoCompare, “Rekt (rekt.com) (REKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rekt (rekt.com) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 279,035,991,300,914.984 in circulation. The last known price of Rekt (rekt.com) is 0.00000038 USD and is down -14.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $4,647,255.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rekt.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rekt (rektcoin.com) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rekt (rektcoin.com) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rekt (rektcoin.com) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rekt (rektcoin.com) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rekt (rektcoin.com) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.