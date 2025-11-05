Babylon (BABY) Price Hits $0.0228 on Top Exchanges

Babylon (BABY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Babylon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Babylon has a total market capitalization of $52.36 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of Babylon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Babylon has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Babylon Profile

Babylon’s launch date was April 11th, 2025. Babylon’s total supply is 10,442,848,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,294,036,491 tokens. The official website for Babylon is babylon.foundation. Babylon’s official message board is forum.babylon.foundation. Babylon’s official Twitter account is @bbn_foundation.

Babylon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Babylon (BABY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Babylon has a current supply of 10,442,848,183 with 2,835,036,619.98 in circulation. The last known price of Babylon is 0.0229721 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $13,161,226.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://babylon.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Babylon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Babylon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Babylon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

