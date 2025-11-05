ssv.network (SSV) Price Hits $3.85 on Exchanges

ssv.network (SSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for $3.85 or 0.00003757 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ssv.network has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $55.44 million and approximately $27.35 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ssv.network Token Profile
ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 14,493,673 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,393,673 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official message board is ssv.network/blog. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network.
ssv.network Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.
