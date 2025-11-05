EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,204 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $721,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $10,059,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 58,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $553.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $423.00 to $415.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $421.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

