Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,619 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,240,000 after purchasing an additional 118,980 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

