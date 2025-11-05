Axim Planning & Wealth Acquires New Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,891,000 after buying an additional 324,618 shares in the last quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 999,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 133,636 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 618,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 474,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 790.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 471,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 418,356 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $17.86.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

