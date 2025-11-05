Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) and BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Head to Head Analysis

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) and Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Equus Total Return shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00 Equus Total Return 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A Equus Total Return -1,212.18% -8.77% -6.08%

Risk and Volatility

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equus Total Return has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund -$7.25 million -20.32 N/A N/A N/A Equus Total Return -$12.16 million -2.08 -$18.78 million ($1.25) -1.49

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Equus Total Return.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund beats Equus Total Return on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term investments and other bonds. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund was formed in November 4, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

About Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return, Inc. is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing. It invests in small to mid-sized companies and acts as a lead investor. It invests in technology, telecommunication, financial services, natural resource and industrial manufacturing and services. It invests in companies engaged in the alternative energy, real estate, healthcare, education, e-learning, leisure and entertainment, and foreign investment sector in the United States, China, India, and Europe. It investments include common and preferred stock, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, debt combined with warrants and options, and other rights to acquire common or preferred stock. It seeks to invest in companies between $1 million to $25 million with revenues between $5 million and $150 million with EBITDA between $2 million to $50 million. It seeks to take control and non-control equity positions. Equus Total Return, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

