EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $5.29 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 364,307 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2,679.0% in the 1st quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 90,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after purchasing an additional 86,799 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $258.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $279.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.71.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

