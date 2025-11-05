Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) vs. Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Financial Review

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) and Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Persimmon and Hovnanian Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Persimmon N/A N/A N/A Hovnanian Enterprises 5.06% 23.31% 6.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Persimmon and Hovnanian Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Persimmon 0 1 2 1 3.00 Hovnanian Enterprises 2 2 0 0 1.50

Valuation and Earnings

Hovnanian Enterprises has a consensus price target of $120.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.82%. Given Hovnanian Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hovnanian Enterprises is more favorable than Persimmon.

This table compares Persimmon and Hovnanian Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Persimmon $4.09 billion 1.24 $341.33 million N/A N/A Hovnanian Enterprises $3.14 billion 0.23 $242.01 million $20.79 5.94

Persimmon has higher revenue and earnings than Hovnanian Enterprises.

Volatility & Risk

Persimmon has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hovnanian Enterprises has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Persimmon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hovnanian Enterprises beats Persimmon on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4. Further, it offers concrete bricks and roof tile. Persimmon Plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas. The company markets and builds homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters. It also provides mortgage loans, title insurance, and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey.

