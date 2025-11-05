Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $229.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

