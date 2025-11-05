Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $159.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 611.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 858.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5,348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

