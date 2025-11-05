PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:PAXS opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $17.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

