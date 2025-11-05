Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 198,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 167,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 35,014 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 94,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 200,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 74,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 356,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.