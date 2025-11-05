Citizens Jmp Has Lowered Expectations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 269.82% from the company’s previous close.

BCRX has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Theresa Heggie sold 70,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $595,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,352 shares in the company, valued at $556,145.52. The trade was a 51.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25,631.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,620,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,566 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 274,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 670,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 475,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 382.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,812,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after buying an additional 3,022,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.