Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) Short Interest Update

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,310,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 4,690,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Satellogic news, CFO Rick Dunn sold 22,692 shares of Satellogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $86,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,913.80. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emiliano Kargieman sold 283,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,155,133.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,323,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,806.56. This trade represents a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,748,359 shares of company stock worth $6,883,879 in the last 90 days. 51.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Satellogic during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Satellogic during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Satellogic by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 114,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Satellogic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Satellogic currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Satellogic Stock Down 9.6%

SATL stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. Satellogic has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $208.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

Featured Stories

