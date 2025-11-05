BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Price

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TrueBlue in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $165.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.55. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.01 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. TrueBlue has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 601.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

