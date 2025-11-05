Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Up 37.6% in October

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,800 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.1%
NYSE BTT opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $22.87.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
