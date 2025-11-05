Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Up 37.6% in October

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,800 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE BTT opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gridiron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2,363.9% in the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 1,868,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,110 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,587,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,539,000 after purchasing an additional 575,137 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 287,544 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 135,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,485,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

