Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on Hut 8 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Hut 8 from $36.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Hut 8 from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Hut 8 from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Hut 8 Stock Down 12.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -87.47 and a beta of 4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. Hut 8 has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Hut 8 had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 112.81%.The company had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hut 8

In other Hut 8 news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $225,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,951.05. This trade represents a 46.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $133,865.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,056.55. This trade represents a 49.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,060 shares of company stock valued at $399,485. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 116.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 3,961.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

