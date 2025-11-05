PAR Technology (PAR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $112.2250 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.02 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 20.64%.PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAR Technology Price Performance

PAR Technology stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 278.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 186,466.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $356,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

