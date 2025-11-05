Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NMAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 1st

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Trading Down 1.0%
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.
