BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2025

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

