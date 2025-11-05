BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $10.72.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Reasons Tesla Could Be a $500 Stock by the End of the Month
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.