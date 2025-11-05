Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NRK stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.
About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
