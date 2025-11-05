Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NRK stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.