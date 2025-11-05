Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Stock Price

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NCDL opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $708.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.38. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $53.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.41 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 43.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Shaul Vichness acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the acquisition, the treasurer directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $222,750. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

