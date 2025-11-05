PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Raised to $182.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $180.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PJT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.50.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.79. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $190.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.81.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.61. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $447.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,504 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.89, for a total value of $266,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,445. The trade was a 75.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 106.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 520,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,814,000 after purchasing an additional 268,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at $12,587,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,673,000 after purchasing an additional 66,031 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 874.1% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 68,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 61,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PJT Partners by 52.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 169,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 58,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

