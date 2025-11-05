Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities raised Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 6.2%

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,950 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

