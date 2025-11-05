Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $188.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.89.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $195.05 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.54 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total transaction of $160,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,961.17. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $914,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 215.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

