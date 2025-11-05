CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at TD Cowen

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.05% from the company’s previous close.

CAVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Melius assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 target price on CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on CAVA Group from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays cut their target price on CAVA Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded CAVA Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.47. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $292.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

