B. Riley Issues Positive Outlook for DHC Earnings

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.65. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $370.78 million during the quarter. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 169.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 49.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 233,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

