Q1 Earnings Estimate for Comstock Issued By Noble Financial

Comstock Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE – Free Report) – Noble Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comstock’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Comstock’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Comstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Comstock Stock Down 6.4%

NYSEAMERICAN:LODE opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.55. Comstock has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 53,111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comstock by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

