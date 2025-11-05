What is William Blair’s Estimate for AXSM Q4 Earnings?

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $134.93 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.03.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The firm had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,690,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,130,000 after purchasing an additional 302,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,303,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,058,000 after acquiring an additional 52,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,952,000 after acquiring an additional 164,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,650,000 after acquiring an additional 219,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 45,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $5,241,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 27,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $3,319,816.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,961.84. This represents a 79.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,332 shares of company stock valued at $28,824,746. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

