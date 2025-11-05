Q4 Earnings Estimate for INSP Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued on Monday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ FY2028 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 5.05%.The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.88.

INSP opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $216.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,354,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 214.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,112,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,267,000 after purchasing an additional 759,090 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 59.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 693,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,957,000 after buying an additional 259,716 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 192.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 380,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,351,000 after buying an additional 250,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $31,066,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $1,027,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,129.13. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

