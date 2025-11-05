DA Davidson Weighs in on Wabash National Q4 Earnings

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Wabash National in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WNC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $9.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.00.

Wabash National stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.73. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter. Wabash National has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.100-$0.150 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 268.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 55.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 1,520.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 982.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

