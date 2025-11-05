Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TILE. Weiss Ratings raised Interface from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interface presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.07. Interface has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $30.20.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $364.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.19 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 7.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Interface has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Interface news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 25,000 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $673,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 145,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,610.85. The trade was a 14.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Poppens sold 5,000 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 124,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,462.24. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the third quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Interface by 2,695.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 166.4% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the second quarter worth $35,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

