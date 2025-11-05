Q4 EPS Forecast for TFI International Decreased by Analyst

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Sunday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TFI. Cormark downgraded shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

