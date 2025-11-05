Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Stock Holdings Lifted by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,333,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,328 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $69,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

