RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 107,663 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,663 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $16,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $44.12.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

