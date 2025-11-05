3,000 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Bought by Timelo Investment Management Inc.

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.3% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $330.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $299.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.